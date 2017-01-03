Timothy Longmeyer sentenced to 70 months in prison

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The former Secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet was sentenced to 70 months in prison for accepting kickbacks.

Timothy M. Longmeyer, 48, was sentenced for bribery of a public official. Longmeyer was also ordered to pay $203,500 in restitution.

Longmeyer had previously admitted that he solicited and accepted over $200,000 in kickbacks from a private consultant during his tenure.

Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April of this year and admitted that, while serving as Secretary of the Personnel Cabinet, he solicited and agreed to accept $212,500, in exchange for assistance in securing multimillion dollar contracts for a consultant.

Over a course of time, Longmeyer received $197,500 in cash and $6,000 in straw campaign contributions to various political campaigns, for a total of $203,500.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Woman thrown to floor by deputy considers legal action

+ Man thrown from tractor in Ripley Co. crash dies

+ Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs

Longmeyer oversaw the Kentucky Employees’ Health Plan (KEHP) and used his position to persuade insurance companies, who provided KEHP healthcare coverage, to hire a consultant to organize focus groups and telephone surveys. In return, Longmeyer accepted recurring payments from the consultant, including cash and straw contributions.

Longmeyer agreed to accept $90,000 from the consultant in November 2014 and $100,000 from the consultant in December 2014. The consultant later used the proceeds from contracts with Humana, Inc., to make a series of payments to Longmeyer between November 2014 and June 2015, totaling $175,000 in cash and $6,000.00 in straw contributions, according to the plea agreement.

In September 2015, Longmeyer agreed to accept approximately $22,500 from the consultant. The consultant used the proceeds from a contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to make two cash payments to Longmeyer, totaling $22,500.

Under federal law, Longmeyer must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.