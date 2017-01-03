All Walgreens in KY to carry Naloxone - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

All Walgreens in KY to carry Naloxone

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose of opioids such as heroin. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose of opioids such as heroin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be more access in the Bluegrass to a drug to reverse opioid overdoses.
   
Walgreens says all of its Kentucky stores will now sell Naloxone, commercially known as Narcan, without a prescription.

The Illinois-based drug store chain expects the addition to be complete in the early part of this year. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

