All Walgreens in KY to carry Naloxone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be more access in the Bluegrass to a drug to reverse opioid overdoses.



Walgreens says all of its Kentucky stores will now sell Naloxone, commercially known as Narcan, without a prescription.

The Illinois-based drug store chain expects the addition to be complete in the early part of this year.

