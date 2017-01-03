Kentucky highway fatalities higher than previous years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second straight year, the number of people killed in crashes on Kentucky's roadways has risen.

Kentucky State Police have released the final number of individuals killed on the road in 2016: 810.

That number is 49 more than 2015, and 145 more than 2014.

State Troopers say that number keeps rising because of a combination of factors.

"Could be a variety of different reasons to it, but two things: that one it was predicted earlier in the year that this could be a high year for us. In part because of the lower fuel prices," said trooper Corey King. "You put that in combo with today's technology, that could be right there the correlation as why we are seeing somewhat of a spike we haven't seen in the past 8 to 10 years."

Of the 810 individuals killed on the road in 2016, 97 were in Jefferson County.

