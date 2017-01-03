2-headed calf in Taylor Co. dies

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Lucky, a two-headed calf, lived for three-and-a-half months.

The female calf was born with two heads at a farm in Knifely in September.

>> PHOTOS: 2-headed calf named Lucky

The McCubbin family treated Lucky like a family pet until she passed away on Monday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lucky was laid to rest on the McCubbin's farm.

MORE FROM WAVE3.com

+ VIDEO: Woman thrown to floor by deputy considers legal action

+ Scottsburg grave markers vandalized

+ Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.