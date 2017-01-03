St. Matthews Police offering Exchange Safe Zone

The Exchange Safe Zone is located in the St. Matthews Police Department parking lot. (Source: SMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is offering a new program to help those who use sell and trade sites feel safer.

The new program is called the Exchange Safe Zone. It's an initiative that works to address safety concerns regarding purchases from websites such as Facebook, Craigslist, resale apps, just to name a few.

The Exchange Safe Zone is clearly marked in from of the St. Matthews Police station. The site is well lit and is under video surveillance at all times.

The Exchange Safe Zone will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"While we will not always be able to provide an officer during these transactions, we believe this location will serve as a deterrent to those wanting to engage in criminal activity," the St. Matthews Police Department said in a press release.

The Exchange Safe Zone can also be used as a safe place for child custody exchange.

