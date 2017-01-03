KY legislators expected to consider Blue Lives Matter bill

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - One of the bills Kentucky lawmakers will consider during this year's session would make it a hate crime to attack a first responder.

Nicknamed the Blue Lives Matter bill, State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R-Louisville/District 29) wants stiffer penalties to protect those who serve.

David "Oz" Osborne was a Daviess County deputy sheriff 28 years ago when he was shot and then hit two dozen times in the head with a pistol. Osborne says society can't function without protection of law and order.

"He strictly shot me because I was a uniformed deputy sheriff," Osbourne said, "and it was a proverbial 'kill the messenger.'"

Under current Kentucky law, it is a felony - assault third degree - to injure a first responder. Under Bratcher's proposal, a parole board could use it to deny a request.

Bratcher expects legislators to go over the bill in mid-February.

