Sheriff claims deputy's body slamming of woman was justified

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Crawford County Sheriff Charlie McDaniel is defending his deputy's decision to body slam a woman who was being booked into the jail in June.

McDaniel said Deputy William Breeding had no choice because he was being attacked and the video shows why his action was warranted.

The woman's attorney, Justin Mills said of the video, "I don't know how anyone can say that's ok."

Sheriff McDaniel thinks the reaction is appropriate because Kathi Plaskett can be seen spitting in his deputy's face. He said that's felony battery by bodily waste and Breeding had the right to defend himself.

Mills said his client was in trouble after she called 911.

Deputy Breeding went to a Marengo, Indiana home on June 28 when a woman called 911 and said she had been assaulted. Once there, Breeding found Plaskett with a red, swollen face. Her pants, according to the police report, were on inside out.

A man at the home demanded Plaskett get off his property. Breeding arrested Plaskett for trespassing, noting she was highly intoxicated.

"It's strange to me there was no medical treatment at all, there was no rape kit," Mills said. He added his client was wrong to spit but said the immediate reaction by the deputy was not appropriate.

"The things that should happen for that, is not being body slammed face-first while you're handcuffed on a concrete floor," Mills said. He believes it happened because Plaskett is no stranger to the jail and the deputies are tired of dealing with her.

On July 5, Plaskett filed paperwork to speak to an attorney about excessive force. Sheriff McDaniel said Plaskett was never denied medical treatment and claims her mug shot right after the incident shows she was not injured.

Mills, along with co-counsel Larry Wilder, filed a tort claim indicating they will file suit, asking for a jury trial and damages up to $700,000.

WAVE 3 News asked McDaniel about jail procedure policies, but said he cannot comment further on the issue because of charges and pending litigation.



