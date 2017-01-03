Louisville Zoo welcomes new puma

Becca, the two-year-old puma just arrived at the Louisville Zoo. (Source: The Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo has a new cat in town.

Becca, a two-year-old female puma comes to the Louisville Zoo from the Central Florida Zoo.

Visitors can see “Becca” in the Cats of the Americas exhibit near the MetaZoo, next to the Canada lynx and across from the bald eagles. She will be on exhibit daily unless otherwise noted at the exhibit.

Becca was rescued at three months old by the Washington State Wildlife Commission after being separated from her mother. She was found significantly underweight along with her sibling, who did not survive.

The puma is the largest of the small cat species. The puma lives in a variety of habitats in forests, prairies, deserts and swamps. Pumas have large hind legs giving them the ability to jump high. They can jump from the ground into trees. They have been known to leap 20 feet up or down a hillside.

Pumas, like cheetahs, have a flexible spine, which allows them to maneuver around obstacles and change direction quickly.

Pumas have many names such as cougars, panthers and mountain lions. The different names are due to different regional names for the cat. In Kentucky, the animal is often referred to as mountain lions.

