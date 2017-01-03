St. Matthews police looking for robbery suspect

SMPD is looking for this person. (Source: SMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is asking for help to identify a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, St. Matthews Police posted photos with a call for help on their Facebook Page.

The post reads "The St. Matthews Police Department is trying to identify the subject in the photos for questioning regarding crimes in the st. Matthews area. On 12/29/16 this subject entered a business in the St. Matthews Mall and removed a wallet from behind the counter."

Anyone with information on the identification of those in the photos, call the St. Matthews Police anonymous tip line at 502-498-CLUE.

