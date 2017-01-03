American Pharoah fathers first colt

American Pharoah's first colt was born on January 3. (Source: Twitter/@amer_pharoah)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What's better than winning the Triple Crown? How about becoming a proud Papa.

American Pharoah celebrated the birth of his first colt on Tuesday.

The bay colt was born to Kakadu at 12:30 a.m. at Brookdale Farm.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2-headed calf in Taylor Co. dies

+ VIDEO: Woman thrown to floor by deputy considers legal action

+ Scottsburg grave markers vandalized

The announcement was made on American Pharoah's Twitter page at about 5 p.m., complete with a photo of the thoroughbred and his first offspring.

American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby in 2015, then went on to take the Preakness and Belmont Stakes for the Triple Crown that year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.