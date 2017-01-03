Three arrested for Scottsburg Cemetery vandalism

Right: Angeliquca Tompkins, left: Matthew Terry were both arrested for vandalism. (Scottsburg PD)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested in connection to vandalism of headstones at the Scottsburg Cemetery.

Angeliquca Tompkins, 19, and Matthew Terry, 20, were arrested for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Tompkins and Terry were taken to the Scott County Jail.

A 16-year-old female was also arrested in connection to the vandalism, and was later released to her parents.

The investigation will be sent out to the Scott County Prosecutors Office to be reviewed for further charges.

