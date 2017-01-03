Three arrested for Scottsburg Cemetery vandalism - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Three arrested for Scottsburg Cemetery vandalism

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Right: Angeliquca Tompkins, left: Matthew Terry were both arrested for vandalism. (Scottsburg PD) Right: Angeliquca Tompkins, left: Matthew Terry were both arrested for vandalism. (Scottsburg PD)
Matthew Terry (Source: Scottsburg PD) Matthew Terry (Source: Scottsburg PD)
Angeliquca Tompkins (Source: Scottsburg PD) Angeliquca Tompkins (Source: Scottsburg PD)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) -  Three people have been arrested in connection to vandalism of headstones at the Scottsburg Cemetery. 

Angeliquca Tompkins, 19, and Matthew Terry, 20, were arrested for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Tompkins and Terry were taken to the Scott County Jail. 

PREVIOUS STORY >> Scottsburg grave markers vandalized with hateful graffiti

A 16-year-old female was also arrested in connection to the vandalism, and was later released to her parents. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
American Pharoah fathers first colt
St. Matthews police looking for robbery suspect
2 shooting victims drive to Shively Thorntons for help

The investigation will be sent out to the Scott County Prosecutors Office to be reviewed for further charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly