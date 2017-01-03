Louisville City FC scouts possible stadium locations in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A proposed Louisville City Football Club stadium could be built in New Albany.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan met with Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace to discuss locations.



Neace said, “We're exploring all options in the region. A stadium site in Louisville is, of course, the priority. But the reality is, if it can't happen here, southern Indiana is an option."

Louisville City FC officials have visited three possible locations in New Albany.

The team has been playing in Louisville Slugger Field since it was formed in 2014.

