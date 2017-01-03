KY House convenes for first time since historic shift to GOP control

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - He'd once considered retiring from the General Assembly, frustrated that the numbers game in seats left the GOP unable to get its agenda through the House.

But twenty years after taking his seat as a freshman, former Minority Floor Leader Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown) would see the November flip give his party the 19-seat gain and 64-36 seat super-majority to elect him Speaker by acclamation on Tuesday. It is the first time Republicans have controlled the Commonwealth's lower chamber since 1921.

Cheers brought Hoover tears, and a public aimed to ease democrats' fears of being shut out and having their bills killed.

"We are fully aware of the unease and uncertainty you are experiencing," Hoover said. "At times I am certain we will disagree rather strongly. But the challenge I make to each of us is let us strive to never become disagreeable."

"We have the deepest respect for each other," said Rep. Rocky Adkins (D-Sandy Hook), the long-time Majority Floor Leader who finds himself the House's highest-ranking democrat. "You know I've never been untruthful to Jeff and he's never been untruthful to me."

But, the first test has come. Adkins urged House members, including the 23 newly-elected republicans, to table Floor Leader Jonathan Shell's (R-Lancaster) proposed rules changes, on grounds that they were unavailable to review first.

"Rule 39 is your protection, your leverage on committee assignments," said Rep. Rick Rand (D-Bedford), the now-former Appropriations & Revenue (Budget) Committee Chair. "They (GOP House leadership) will be able to do to you the same thing they will be able to do to me."

Rep. Jim Wayne (D-Louisville) invoked the late President Ronald Reagan's credo in nuclear arms reduction negotiations with the former Soviet Union.

"Trust but verify," he implored.

Adkins' motion to table failed along party lines, 63-33.

The vote appears to clear the way for Gov. Matt Bevin's agenda, though he declined to tell WAVE 3 News what he considers his top priority.

"They will be all the things I ran on," Bevin said. "All the things people in this body ran on and others besides."

"I know there's a pro-life issue coming up and I'll be involved in that absolutely," said Rep. Dan Johnson (R-Shepherdsville), a self-proclaimed 'Pope' of a non-denominational church who drew such controversy during the campaign that Republican leaders, including Hoover, disowned his candidacy.

"(The Kentucky House) is supposed to function like a home does and a house does," Johnson added. "I'm sure there'll be differences, there always are."



"We want to see some business folks get in here and run this like a business," freshman Rep. Chad McCoy said. "Not like a government which has been so inefficient."

The first bills introduced were right-to-work legislation, outlawing requirements that workers join unions to gain or retain employment, and a repeal of a requirement that contractors hired for public works projects pay the prevailing wage. Speaker Hoover sponsored both bills, seeking emergency provisions. If passed and signed, the bills would become law and take effect immediately, rather than the start of the next fiscal year July 1, 2017 or calendar year January 1, 2018.

"It's a very unprecedented attack on our unions from the party that says they're going after red-tape reduction," said Rep. McKenzie Cantrell (D-Louisville). Cantrell is an exception to the November 8 republican wave, unseating incumbent Denny Butler. Butler became a republican prior to the 2016 session, though he was elected as a democrat.

"I'm not sure how we can stop (right-to-work)," Cantrell said. "We're gonna see how it moves through the process."

The shortened, split calendar of organizational sessions makes passage of legislation complicated. Lawmakers will adjourn Friday, January 6, taking a prolonged break. Bills require three readings in each chamber; a minimum of five days to pass both chambers.



"Complex issues with pension reform and also with tax reform are probably gonna have to wait for a special session, " Shell told WAVE 3 News. "There's just not enough time to get members educated on the issues. that we're gonna have to be taken up."

