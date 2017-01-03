Calling 911 quicker than taking victim to hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – In an emergency, most people call 911. But sometimes they take matters into their own hands.



Louisville Metro police have investigated several cases within the past year where gunshot victims do not call 911 for an ambulance. Instead, they are taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

“They need help and they are going to take them to the hospital if they are close by they think they can get there quickly,” LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said.



That's an added element that complicates things for police because that vehicle becomes a crime scene.



“We'll try to interview whoever brought them to the hospital or identify whoever brought them to the hospital, try to determine where the scene is, what happened, what took place, who the victim is,” McKinley said.



Just about every hospital has had a gunshot wound victim show up.



“We get gunshot wounds from time to time,” Emergency Department medical director at Norton Audobon Hospital Dr. Robert Couch said.



But, not every hospital is suited to handle gunshot wounds.



“Sometimes people think I want to get to the closest hospital, but the right answer is that I need to get to the closest appropriate hospital,” Couch said.



In Louisville, that would be University Hospital - the only level one trauma center in the city.



Couch said when gunshot victims show up on their own they are usually stabilized before they're sent over to University Hospital.



He recommended victims call 911 to get the fastest and best help.

“It would be very difficult to provide stabilizing care in a vehicle in a car while someone is being driven to the hospital,” Couch said.



The biggest issue for police is if a gunshot wound victim is abandoned at the hospital. That leaves many holes in the investigation if the victim isn't able to communicate.



If children suffer a gunshot wound Norton Children's Hospital is the appropriate hospital for them.



