Plans for Highlands hotel on hold

Plans for a boutique hotel in the heart of the Highlands have been put on hold.



CPA Glenn Barber bought three properties in the 1300 block of Bardstown Road with plans to build a four-story hotel called Hotel Louie.

On Tuesday Barber said the project was "inactive."

No further details have been released.



