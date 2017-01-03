Plans for Highlands hotel on hold - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Plans for Highlands hotel on hold

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
A rendering of the proposed hotel (Source: hotellouie.com) A rendering of the proposed hotel (Source: hotellouie.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans for a boutique hotel in the heart of the Highlands have been put on hold.

CPA Glenn Barber bought three properties in the 1300 block of Bardstown Road with plans to build a four-story hotel called Hotel Louie.

On Tuesday Barber said the project was "inactive."

No further details have been released.

