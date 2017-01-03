Taco Luchador to open St. Matthews location - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Taco Luchador to open St. Matthews location

A popular Highlands restaurant will open a second location in Saint Matthews. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A popular Highlands restaurant will open a second location in Saint Matthews. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Highlands restaurant will open a second location in Saint Matthews.

Taco Luchador will open a second restaurant on Meridian Avenue, located off of Shelbyville Road.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
All Walgreens in KY to carry Naloxone
St. Matthews Police offering Exchange Safe Zone
3rd St. between Market and Jefferson to reopen in October 2017

The restaurant will fill the former Meridian Café, which closed on Jan. 1.

The owner of Meridian Café plans to reopen as Melrose Cafe on U.S. 42 in Prospect.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly