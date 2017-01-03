Taco Luchador to open St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Highlands restaurant will open a second location in Saint Matthews.



Taco Luchador will open a second restaurant on Meridian Avenue, located off of Shelbyville Road.



The restaurant will fill the former Meridian Café, which closed on Jan. 1.



The owner of Meridian Café plans to reopen as Melrose Cafe on U.S. 42 in Prospect.

