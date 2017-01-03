Radcliff meeting on VA hospital draws hundreds

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver is determined to bring the Veterans Affairs hospital to the city.



Tuesday, the Army veteran hosted hundreds of other local veterans for a public forum on how he plans to bring the hospital to Radcliff and why he feels the city is the right place.



"They do not want it in their community,” Weaver said of the highly-criticized Brownsboro Road site. “They already voiced all the reasons why it shouldn't go there. We can voice every reason why it should come here."

He and others point to congestion at the Brownsboro Road site as a major problem.

One of his biggest selling points is the amount of land the city can provide and its price: 50 acres, all for free.



"This area is the most military and veteran friendly area in the whole state of Kentucky,” Weaver said.



The most recent VA report shows Jefferson County has more than 52,000 veterans compared to around 16,500 in Hardin County and 7,300 in Bullitt County, which has also offered up dozens of acres for the hospital.



Two weeks ago, Louisville VA Medical Center Director Martin Traxler said they are only focused on the Brownsboro site.



“If there is not a significant reason to move away from that property, that's the property where we currently plant to build the medical center,” Traxler said.

Representative John Yarmuth recently said changing sites could delay the project 10 years because of the needed studies and research.



Weaver continued to plead with the hundreds in attendance to help show support and even mail in pre-written letter before the public comment period ends on Jan. 11.

“This fight is not over,” Weaver said. “This fight has just begun."

