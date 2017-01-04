Lou Year’s Eve to return in 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The inaugural Lou Year's Eve made its debut on Saturday with music, lights and Kentucky's largest disco ball on hand.



“That was really exciting,” Lou Year's Eve co-director Deb DeLor said. “The programming was wonderful and not something we've ever seen before downtown.”



However, attendance was low during certain periods of the event.



“We certainly weren't helped out a whole lot by the weather, but those that attended filled a number of the venues,” DeLor said.

The family friendly event celebrating Louisville's art scene was expected to draw around 10,000 people. It cost close to $200,000 to put it on. The money was received through private funding.



There were 40 performances with 15 different venues during Lou Year’s Eve. DeLor said it's hard to say exactly how many made it out, but they may have had close to 2,000 over the course of the day.



Bigger crowds showed up earlier for the parade and activities geared towards kids. The turnout mirrored the beginnings of Fourth Street Live!'s New Year’s Celebration several years ago.



“I would say a little more than humble beginnings,” Justin Green with Fourth Street Live!, said. “I mean it's just huge now and we're just so excited to able to have that here.”

Lou Year's Eve has the same goal, to be an annual staple. Organizers surveyed attendees to find out what can make the better for next year.



“Taking our notes from the prior years so that we can be sure to attract a grander and more engaged audience,” DeLor said.

The Lou Year's Eve team surveyed 10 people earlier in the event and 10 people in evening. One hundred percent of the people interviewed plan to come back next year.



