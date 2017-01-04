RiverLink: 77K drivers crossed tolled bridges on first day after holidays

Tolling began on the Lincoln, Kennedy and East End Bridge on Dec. 30. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 77,000 vehicles crossed the three tolled bridges Tuesday, the first day traffic began to normalize after the holidays, according a news release from RiverLink, the new tolling system.

Of those vehicles, 45 percent were equipped with transponders, including RiverLink transponders, RiverLink E-ZPass transponders and E-ZPass transponders from other tolling systems.

"The penetration rate for transponders is a strong start and encouraging number for a new tolling system," the news release states. "That number is expected to increase as more drivers open RiverLink accounts, mount their transponders and orders for transponders are fulfilled."

Drivers opening their RiverLink accounts online at RiverLink.com or by phone at 855-RIV-LINK (748-5465) will have a longer-than-usual wait for RiverLink transponders to arrive. Inventory has been depleted. Additional local transponders are being produced and may not be available for several weeks, RiverLink reported. RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are currently in stock.

Both RiverLink customer service centers still have RiverLink local and RiverLink E-ZPass transponders in stock, but they likely will run out of local transponders later this week. The service centers are located at 400 E. Main Street in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Court in Jeffersonville.

All drivers with prepaid RiverLink accounts will pay the lowest rates while waiting for their transponders to arrive.

Tolling is in effect on the new Lincoln and Lewis and Clark Bridges and the newly renovated Kennedy Bridge. Drivers crossing the Clark Memorial Bridge and the Sherman Minton Bridge will not be tolled.

RiverLink estimates 110,000 drivers will use the three tolled bridges on a daily basis once traffic patterns fully normalize.

Drivers with RiverLink transponders mounted in their vehicles typically will see toll activity post to their accounts within 24 to 48 hours. Trips with E-ZPass transponders from other states may take a little longer.

It may take several days for a crossing to post if the transponder is still in fulfillment and has not yet arrived.

Drivers without transponders will receive an invoice in the mail. Their license plates are captured by cameras.

