Missing woman with traumatic brain injury found safe after 6 days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A missing woman with a traumatic brain injury was found safe Tuesday night, according to a post on the Louisville Metro Police Department's Facebook page.

Ecaterina Robertson was located by LMPD Officer Dexter Pitts. It was not immediately clear where she was found. Police did not release additional information.

The 27-year-old woman walked away from her care facility in the 4400 block of Murphy Lane on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 29.

