IU Southeast on 2-hour delay due to off-campus water outage

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana University Southeast(IUS) will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday because of an off-campus water outage.

A campus notification on the school's website says the outage affects IUS.

The notifications says the campus community should stand by for further announcements by campus police.

