Off-campus water outage puts IU Southeast on 2-hour delay

WAVE 3 News will air the UofL men's basketball game Wednesday night at 9:00. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will air Sunday.More >>
IUS Marketing and Communications Director Nancy Jo Trafton said a semi hit a fire hydrant in the industrial park adjacent to the campus, causing the outage.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said EMS responded to the crash, and one person may have been taken to a hospital.More >>
Road crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be pre-treating interstates and other routes in Louisville and surrounding counties in anticipation of Thursday's predicted snowfall.More >>
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at the group home Tuesday night.More >>
