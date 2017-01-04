Off-campus water outage puts IU Southeast on 2-hour delay

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana University Southeast (IUS) operated on a two-hour delay Wednesday because of an off-campus water outage.

IUS Marketing and Communications Director Nancy Jo Trafton said a semi hit a fire hydrant in the industrial park adjacent to the campus, causing the outage.

Water service has since been restored on campus, but Trafton said it is under a boil water advisory until Thursday.

Bottled water is available for employees and students.

