Multi-vehicle crash impacting traffic on I-71S near Lime Kiln Lane

The crash happened at mile marker 6.6. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle accident is impacting traffic on Interstate 71 South near Lime Kiln Lane.

A MetroSafe supervisor said EMS is responding to the crash, but nothing is confirmed in the way of possible injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.