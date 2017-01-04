Multi-vehicle crash ties up traffic on I-71S near Lime Kiln Lane - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Multi-vehicle crash ties up traffic on I-71S near Lime Kiln Lane

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The crash happened at mile marker 6.6. (Source: Raycom News Network) The crash happened at mile marker 6.6. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle accident impacted traffic on Interstate 71 South near Lime Kiln Lane during the Wednesday morning commute.

A MetroSafe supervisor said EMS responded to the crash, and one person may have been taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

