2nd Annual Dreidel Dash

The J and KentuckyOne Health Present

2nd Annual Dreidel Dash

Sunday, January 8

Dash Time: 1:15pm

3600 Dutchmans Lane (in front of The J)

Chocolate Dreams

Chocolate Dreams: An Evening of Decadent Bliss

Monday, January 30

5:30-8:30pm

Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center

1860 Mellwood Avenue

$65 per ticket

Hors d'oeuvres, desserts, cocktails, live auction, raffle baskets

Benefits ElderServe/GuardiaCare

ChocolateDreams.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.