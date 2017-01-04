Employee stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home ID'd

The facility is located in the 200 block of Bryan Street in Elizabethtown. (Source: Google Maps)

The facility is located in a residential neighborhood in Elizabethtown. (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An employee of an Elizabethtown group home who authorities said was stabbed to death with a steak knife by a resident of the facility has been identified.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said Sally Berry, 66, of Radcliff, was stabbed multiple times Tuesday at Community Alternatives of Kentucky in the 200 block of Bryan Street.

Lindale Cunningham, 32, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, five hours after a co-worker found Berry lying in a pool of blood inside the facility.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2016 Roundup

Ward said Community Alternatives houses developmentally delayed individuals under the care and supervision of one employee per shift. He was not aware of the type of impairment Cunningham might have. The person who found Berry's body had arrived to relieve her when the gruesome discovery was made. That person called 911 to report the crime at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Ward said three people, including Cunningham, currently lived at the facility, which Ward described as a "regular house" in a residential neighborhood.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the killing, which Ward said Cunningham admitted to while being questioned.

The sheriff said Cunningham had no known criminal history.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Missing woman brain injury found safe

+ St. Matthews PD offers Exchange Safe Zone

+ Woman says dogs sickened by pet food

Cunningham was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center following his arrest.

Louisville-based ResCare, which owns Community Alternatives, issued a statement following the incident, which reads, "ResCare is saddened by the tragic loss of our employee. Our sympathy goes out to the family. Our priority is to ensure the well-being of everyone. We are cooperating fully with investigators. The other clients who were at the home are safe."

WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari is following this story. Watch for her updates @MairaWAVE.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.