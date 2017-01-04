ResCare issues statement after employee's stabbing death at Elizabethtown group home

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested and charged with murder early Wednesday morning, hours after an employee was found lying in a pool of blood at a group home.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim, a woman, was found stabbed to death on the floor at Community Alternatives of Kentucky in the 200 block of Bryan Street in Elizabethtown about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim's name has not been released.

Lindale Cunningham, 32, a resident of the group home, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Ward said Cunningham admitted to deputies that he killed the woman. He was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Louisville-based ResCare, which owns Community Alternatives of Kentucky, issued a statement, which reads, "ResCare is saddened by the tragic loss of our employee. Our sympathy goes out to the family. Our priority is to ensure the well-being of everyone. We are cooperating fully with investigators. The other clients who were at the home are safe."

