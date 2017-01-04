WATCH LIVE - NOW: JCPS plan for possible snowy forecast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE - NOW: JCPS plan for possible snowy forecast

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

With snow in the forecast for Thursday, the Jefferson County Public Schools are holding a news conference to talk about their plans. Learn what to expect by watching our WAVE 3 News Live Stream of the news conference. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly