General Assembly: New GOP majority seeks restrictions on abortion, labor unions

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Republicans have signaled their new era of complete control of both chambers of the General Assembly by introducing bills restricting abortion and limiting labor unions.

The newly-renamed and configured House Economic Development and Workforce Development takes up right-to-work and prevailing wage legislation when it convenes Wednesday afternoon. New House Speaker Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown) is the lead sponsor of both.

The former bill would allow employees in unionized workplaces to opt out of union membership or paying union dues. Currently, employers deduct those payments automatically unless workers formally request they not be withheld.

The latter bill would exempt contractors from paying a region's prevailing wages for taxpayer-dollar-financed projects.

RELATED STORIES

+ KY House convenes after historic shift to GOP control

+ KY legislators expected to consider Blue Lives Matter bill

+ Jeff Hoover becomes Kentucky's first Republican House Speaker in 96 years

Supporters maintain that such changes are necessary to make the Commonwealth more business-friendly to attract jobs. Union leaders claim the legislation would weaken their ability to bargain collectively, attract only lower-paying jobs and depress wages overall.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider the Ultrasound Informed Consent Act. It would require women obtain an ultrasound, in part to determine the developmental age of the fetus.

The legislation would ban partial birth abortions beyond twenty weeks of conception, save those performed to save the live of the mother. Doctors would be required to provide reasons for doing so, or face a Class D felony charge. Newly-chosen House Majority Whip Kevin Bratcher (R-Louisville) is among the bill's lead sponsors.

Republicans now hold a 64-36 seat super-majority in the House. All bills are expected to clear committee easily and receive one or more readings before Part 1 of the 2017 Session recesses Friday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man arrested in stabbing death at Elizabethtown group home

+ Radcliff meeting on VA hospital draws hundreds

+ Sheriff claims deputy's body slamming of woman was justified

The Senate Economic, Tourism and Labor Committee will take up a companion bill to establish "requirements for labor organizations collecting money for dues and political activities, for enrollment for members, and for maintaining financial records," according to a summary from the Legislative Research Commission.

Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) is the sponsor. Republicans hold a 27-11 seat supermajority in the General Assembly's upper chamber.

The Senate's Health and Welfare Committee is expected to consider a measure that likely is a first step toward 'tort reform' to limit claims and awards of medical malpractice. It would establish a medical review panel for use in civil litigation.

WAVE 3 News will have full reports on the 2017 Kentucky General Assembly starting on WAVE 3 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.