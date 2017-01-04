SNOW WATCH: Drivers warned to watch for slow-moving trucks spraying brine throughout today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Road crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be pre-treating interstates and other routes in Louisville and surrounding counties Wednesday in anticipation of Thursday's predicted snowfall.

Drivers should be alert for slow-moving trucks spraying brine throughout the day.



MORE

+ Weather forecast

+ Thursday's projected snowfall totals

Using salt-brine to pre-treat roads gives crews a head start on the winter weather. The brine dries on paved surfaces, leaving a thin layer of salt that will activate when precipitation begins to fall. This type of treatment combats snow and ice build up on driving surfaces, making it easier to plow off.

KYTC District 5 facilities, which service Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Henry and Franklin Counties, currently have approximately 36,000 tons of salt on hand. KYTC said a guaranteed delivery order of another 10,000 tons of salt is scheduled to arrive in February to restock salt domes. About 165,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and 90,000 gallons of salt brine also are in stock to help combat snow and ice this winter. District 5 has the equipment to produce more brine in order to replenish supplies, according to a KYTC news release.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Get Our Free Weather App: Apple | Android

+ Interactive Radar

+ Sign Up for Weather and School Closing Alerts

+ Weather Blog

+ Follow the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team on Facebook | Twitter

+ SkyTrack Cameras

KYTC crews remove snow based on a priority route system tied to traffic levels and critical needs served by each highway. District 5 is responsible for clearing more than 3,500 single-lane miles of state-maintained highways in the aforementioned counties. One-hundred seventy-two state and contract trucks are used to salt and plow the roadways in the eight counties with 72 of the trucks concentrated on the interstates in Jefferson Counties.

Per an ongoing agreement with Louisville Metro government, the Metro Department of Public Works will treat and clear state roads other than interstate highways - about 400 miles of roads - in Louisville.

KYTC also advises drivers to make the following safety preparations in anticipation of snow:

Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact everyone's commute on some level.

Travel only when necessary during major snow events. It's better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.

Maintain a safe distance from snow plows and other heavy highway equipment.

Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

Allow time for a slower commute.

Winterize vehicles.

Supply vehicles with blankets, a flashlight and an emergency supply kit.

Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before traveling.

and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before traveling. Eliminate distractions while driving.

Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash. Click here to read more about Kentucky's Quick Clearance law.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.