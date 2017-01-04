JCPS looks ahead to possible changes due to snow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With snow forecasted for WAVE Country on Thursday, the Jefferson County Public Schools are preparing to keep parents in the loop about plans for the school day.



Michael Raisor, JCPS Chief Operations Officer, said the school district has been in contact with the National Weather Service. Although definitive answers are difficult to get on a dry day before the snow, Raisor said the district will speak with Superintendent Donna Hargens around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Raisor said announcements regarding any district closures will come at 5 a.m. If the students do end up starting the school day at the regular time Raisor said there is always a chance of an early dismissal might be announced sometime during the day.

Raisor also added if there is a slight chance of snow a high possibility exists that early childhood education might end up having a snow day as well.

For closure information, tune into WAVE 3 News Sunrise or download the WAVE 3 News mobile app. You can also go to the JCPS website for the latest information and to sign up for the district's One Call Now notification alert system.

