JCPS recruiting teachers during mid-year hiring campaign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the school year at the midway mark, the Jefferson County Public Schools is looking to add to the team. If you're browsing through social media, you'll likely see posts for the JCPS recruitment campaign for teachers.



According to the JCPS hiring website, there are 65 classroom instructional positions, 11 middle school teaching positions, 10 high school and two elementary school positions open within the district. Dozens of other support and administrative positions are also available. Schools like Moore Traditional high school are looking for a geometry teacher, other high schools are also looking to fill math teaching positions.

While mid-year hires could be taboo for some industries, in education, it's typical according to JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin. This gives the school system an opportunity to hire December graduates for substitute and teaching positions.



A pay study in April revealed JCPS teachers are overcompensated compared to comparable districts. JCPS also added special measures for recruiting and retaining; including relocation assistance (up to $4,000) for qualified new hire teachers

and recognition of up to 20 years of certified teaching experience which places experienced teachers much higher on the pay scale than before.



The district is also always looking for bus drivers, and recently initiated a pilot incentive program for our drivers and bus monitors, up to $200 per pay period in which a driver doesn’t call out sick or take a vacation day.

Interested candidates can visit the JCPS website (click Employment, then Job List JCPS Employment Opportunities) for a listing of the positions.

