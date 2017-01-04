Crews battling residential fire in downtown Seymour

Police and fire crews were at the scene. (Source: WTHR-TV)

The fire is at a residence in downtown Seymour, police said. (Source: WTHR-TV)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a residential fire in downtown Seymour.

A post on the Seymour Police Department's Facebook page says the fire is in the 100 block of West Second Street.

People are advised to avoid the area.

There are no reports of injuries.

This story will be updated.

