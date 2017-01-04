Suspect sought for 3 armed business robberies

The white Nissan SUV is believed to be between the model years at 2005-2012. (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.)

The white Nissan SUV being sought in connection with the robberies. (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two police agencies are seeking leads on a man who held up three businesses in late December.

The wanted man was being sought in connection with the robbery of the BP at 7401 New LaGrange Road on December 23, the Speedy mart at 2338 Lexington Road on December 28 and the Shell at 2912 Brownsboro Road on December 30. In each of the robberies, the man showed the clerk a handgun and demanded the cash.

Detectives with the St. Matthews and Louisville Metro police departments say the man was driving a white Nissan SUV that is between the model years of 2005 to 2012. The vehicle has possible damage to the front end. The license plate on the SUV is not known.

Anyone with leads can call St. Matthews police at 502-893-9000 or the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).



