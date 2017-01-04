E'Town woman arrested after her grandchildren are found in filthy home

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A Hardin County grandmother has been arrested after children in her custody were found living in filth.

According to her arrest warrant, Virginia Gail Hager's two grandchildren were living in a home where the floors were covered in black filth.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect sought for 3 armed business robberies

+ Employee stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home ID'd

+ Cheating girlfriend breaches contract, loses property

Authorities said the home also had exposed electrical wires were within reach of the children and drug paraphernalia was littered throughout the home.

Hager, 60, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.