Accused serial rapist gets trial date

WAVE 3 News will air the UofL men's basketball game Wednesday night at 9:00. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will air Sunday.More >>
WAVE 3 News will air the UofL men's basketball game Wednesday night at 9:00. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will air Sunday.More >>
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at the group home Tuesday night.More >>
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at the group home Tuesday night.More >>
A federal affidavit claims an IP address belonging to former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett was used to upload nude images of a former student to a Russian website.More >>
A federal affidavit claims an IP address belonging to former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett was used to upload nude images of a former student to a Russian website.More >>
The shooting happened on U.S. 27 in the Lancaster, KY area after a pursuit that started in Lincoln County.More >>
The shooting happened on U.S. 27 in the Lancaster, KY area after a pursuit that started in Lincoln County.More >>
WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned on Wednesday released his projections for school closures on Thursday ahead of a snow event that is moving toward WAVE Country.More >>
WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned on Wednesday released his projections for school closures on Thursday ahead of a snow event that is moving toward WAVE Country.More >>