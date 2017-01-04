Accused serial rapist gets trial date

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trial date has been set for a man facing multiple charges in the attacks of women at several Louisville hotels.

Jimmy L. Jackson, 21, of Louisville, is facing multiple charges of rape, kidnapping, robbery and sodomy. He was arrested September 15.

Judge Audra Eckerle set Jackson's trial date for August 1.

Prosecutors said they are still working to complete the discovery in the case and to get DNA test results.

