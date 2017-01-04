Boil water advisory issued in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of New Albany.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday for customers who live around Hausfeldt Lane along Grant Line Road after a traffic accident damaged a water main, according to the City of New Albany.

Affected customers are advised to bring water used for cooking or drinking to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before use. Drinking water should be allowed to cool before consumption. You should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.

The advisory is expected to be lifted at 10 a.m. Thursday.

