Kevin Called It: How likely is it that your school will close Thursday?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned on Wednesday released his projections for school closures on Thursday ahead of a snow event that is moving toward WAVE Country.

>> Thursday's projected snowfall totals

Click this graphic to see a map that shows his predictions for various school districts across the area.

Harned says there’s a 70-to-80 percent chance that JCPS students will have a snow day Thursday.

Other area districts in that 70-to-80 percent range include Oldham and Carroll counties in Kentucky, and Floyd and Clark counties in Indiana, among others.

But Harned emphasized that all students should still do their homework Wednesday night and prepare for school as they normally would. The projections are estimations and they often change, and in this case can change overnight.

Thursday’s expected snowfall looks light, but impactful. Many areas will not see the snow begin until after the morning rush hour.

A one-to-three inch snowfall seems likely at this point across much of the area.

