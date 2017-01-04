KSP: Suspect dead, deputy wounded in Garrard Co. shooting

One of two officers involved was wounded. (Source: WLEX)

LANCASTER, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say a man is dead and a deputy sheriff is being treated after a shooting involving law enforcement personnel in Garrard County.

The shooting happened on U.S. 27 in the Lancaster, KY area near the Lincoln County line.

WLEX, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, said the shooting occurred after a pursuit that started in Lincoln County and ended in Garrard County.

One of the two officers was airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment. A Facebook post by Supporting Heroes said injuries to the officer are not life-threatening. A Supporting Heroes spokesman said the officer was wounded in the hand and arm.

Another officer involved was not injured.

It is unknown at this time which agency the injured deputy is with.

