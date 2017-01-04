Kentucky, Indiana ready for snow on new bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dealing with the predicted snow that could come Thursday is something Kentucky and Indiana road crews have plenty of experience with. However, the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, the approaches and tunnels could be more of a learning lesson.

That's because Kentucky crews will be watching how snow accumulates on each side of the tunnels and how much brine or salt is needed at the entrances. They will also monitor how traffic goes if the snow starts flying off trucks and cars inside the tunnels.

"They're going to operate on the assumption that four inches of snow is going to come in," WVB East End Partners spokesman Dan Hartlage said.

Even though they know four inches is on the high side of the likely snow total, WVB East End Partners, the contractor responsible for the next 35 years of maintenance, snow prep and removal wants to be well prepared for the Lewis and Clark's first ever winter event.

Their game plan? Brine is already down and a crew will also be on hand at 6 a.m. Thursday. Another crew is coming in at noon to put down salt and clear roads.

Hartlage said, "What will happen with this winter event as well as any other, WVB East End Partners will be responsible for about 5 1/2 miles of road."



That includes Interstate 265 on the Indiana side, the Lewis and Clark Bridge and the road up to the Harrods Creek Bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet handles the Bluegrass side from Harrods Creek inside the tunnels and everything south.

The two sides have already been comparing forecasts and talking about how they'll handle brine and salt. Kentucky also pre-treated with brine and will have two contract trucks ready two go in the morning.

"In all likelihood there's going to be some icy conditions on the way so commuters in the tunnel as well as every other area of the East End Crossing and the Lewis and Clark Bridge and roads everywhere, just need to be cautious," Hartlage said.



WVB East End Partners have a maintenance center on Old Salem Road with three snowplows, salt, brine and about seven other people will be staffed there if needed. KYTC will have crews out at 6 a.m. with the two contract trucks in the area by 7 a.m.

