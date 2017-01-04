Police: Former principal uploaded students' photos to Russian site

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A former high school principal admitted to police he downloaded images from phones he confiscated from students and uploaded them online.

A federal affidavit claims an IP address belonging to former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett was used to upload nude images of a former student to a Russian website.



The former student, now 20, notified police when she was informed the photos were uploaded online.

The woman said she had taken the photos when she was 15 years old on her cell phone for her boyfriend.

Kentucky State Police performed a search warrant on Oct. 13, 2016 at Goodlett’s home and stated a preview of his devices showed 60 files of child sexual exploitation.



The affidavit states Goodlett admitted to police he had a pornography addiction and that he transferred images from student’s phones to a personal drive without their knowledge or consent. He would then use the images to trade for others online.

Goodlett is facing federal charges of transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Goodlett was fired from LaRue County High School on Oct. 19, 2016.

