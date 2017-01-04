Saturday Session? KY GOP lawmakers put abortion restrictions on fast track

WAVE 3 News will air the UofL men's basketball game Wednesday night at 9:00. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will air Sunday.More >>
WAVE 3 News will air the UofL men's basketball game Wednesday night at 9:00. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will air Sunday.More >>
Senators and Representatives face a rare Saturday session to deliver changes to labor and wage laws that the new Republican super-majorities in both chambers insist are critical to making the Commonwealth more business-friendly.More >>
Senators and Representatives face a rare Saturday session to deliver changes to labor and wage laws that the new Republican super-majorities in both chambers insist are critical to making the Commonwealth more business-friendly.More >>
Dealing with the predicted snow that could come Thursday is something Kentucky and Indiana road crews have plenty of experience with. However, the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, the approaches and tunnels could be more of a learning lesson.More >>
Dealing with the predicted snow that could come Thursday is something Kentucky and Indiana road crews have plenty of experience with. However, the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, the approaches and tunnels could be more of a learning lesson.More >>
A bill providing for both cleared the House Judiciary Committee along party lines Wednesday morning, with limited questioning and debate.More >>
A bill providing for both cleared the House Judiciary Committee along party lines Wednesday morning, with limited questioning and debate.More >>
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at the group home Tuesday night.More >>
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at the group home Tuesday night.More >>