Saturday Session? KY GOP lawmakers put abortion restrictions on fast track

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky likely is only days away from a virtual ban on partial birth abortions and requiring women to obtain an ultrasound of the fetus prior to undergoing an abortion procedure.



A bill providing for both cleared the House Judiciary Committee along party lines Wednesday morning, with limited questioning and debate. The new Republican 64-36 super-majority all but guarantees the House will pass it Thursday and send it to the Senate, where similar measures have passed - only to die when Democrats controlled the lower chamber.

Republicans are so intent on it becoming law and taking effect immediately, they appear willing to convene Saturday to guarantee the three readings required for passage in each chamber.



"We're sending a message to the people of Kentucky that we're doing business a different way," House Speaker Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown) said following Wednesday’s adjournment. "We are addressing the concerns that are out there."



Another bill, before the Senate's Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, would ban abortions beyond 20 weeks of conception, except when medically necessary to save the life of the mother. Doctors who perform such procedures without providing such medical proof could face criminal charges; a Class D felony.

The mandatory ultrasound, considered informed consent, is designed in part to help determine the developmental stage of the fetus.



Abortion opponents maintain that a fetus older than 20 weeks has sufficient sensory development to feel pain.



House Bill sponsor Rep. Addia Wuchner (R-Burlington) assured committee members that the bill does not require pregnant women to view the ultrasound images. But abortion providers who fail to comply could face fines ranging from $100,000 to $250,000.



Prior to committee meetings, the Kentucky chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and other supporters of abortion rights decried the measures as rolling back Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortions legal.



"Every Kentuckian who needs one should have a safe, accessible, compassionately-implemented abortion," self-described artist and activist Pam Newman told a news conference Wednesday. "I implore our lawmakers to vote no to trauma."

Newman and student Katie Martin told reporters that their decisions to have abortions were choices not made lightly. Newman was 17 at the time.



"Like most women, I have no regret," Martin said. "I was grateful that I was able to make the decision that was best for me. I was able to plan a family that was right for my husband and me.”

Kentucky's only clinic dedicated to abortions is in Louisville, subject to frequent pickets from abortion opponents. Choice advocates claim that women from rural counties face a drive as long as five hours to obtain safe, legal procedures.



Emergency provisions mean that - if passed and signed into law - the measure would take effect immediately rather than at the beginning of the next fiscal year July 1.



Representatives of the ACLU declined to comment as to whether they'll sue to block such measures.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.