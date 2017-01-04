Jefferson Mall Macy's to close - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jefferson Mall Macy's to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Macy's announced Wednesday it is closing 68 stores, including the one at Jefferson Mall.

The Jefferson Mall Macy's will close early this spring.

Macy’s store at Oxmoor Center will remain open and some employees will be offered jobs at that location.

Customers can expect final clearance sales over the next few months.

