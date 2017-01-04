Jefferson Mall Macy's to close

WAVE 3 News will air the UofL men's basketball game Wednesday night at 9:00. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will air Sunday.More >>
The organization had about 37,000 fewer donations than expected during November and December.More >>
Macy's announced Wednesday it is closing 68 stores, including the one at Jefferson Mall.More >>
With the school year at the midway mark, the Jefferson County Public Schools is looking to add to the team. If you're browsing through social media, you'll likely see posts for the JCPS recruitment campaign for teachers.More >>
Senators and Representatives face a rare Saturday session to deliver changes to labor and wage laws that the new Republican super-majorities in both chambers insist are critical to making the Commonwealth more business-friendly.More >>
