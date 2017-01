American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood

The organization had about 37,000 fewer donations than expected during November and December. (Source: American Red Cross)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

The organization had about 37,000 fewer donations than expected during November and December.



Snowstorms and severe weather have impacted donations and forced the Red Cross to cancel nearly 100 blood drives across the country.



To help several places in WAVE 3 Country are holding blood donation opportunities including the following locations:

INDIANA

Bass Pro Shops, 951 Lewis and Clark Parkway Clarksville, IN 47129 on 1/17/2017 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road Jeffersonville, IN 47130 on 1/8/2017 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Clark County Blood Donation Center, 1805 E. 8th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130 on 1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and 1/16/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave. Jeffersonville, IN 47130 on 1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church, 6639 St. Mary's Road Floyds Knobs, IN 47119 on 1/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Georgetown Southern Baptist Church, 8585 State Road 64 Georgetown, IN 47122 on 1/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shawe Memorial High School, 201 W. State Street Madison, IN 47250 on 1/13/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

KENTUCKY

University Hospital, 530 S. Jackson St. Louisville, KY 40202 on 1/4/2017: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Holdings, 6040 Dutchmans Ln. Louisville, KY 40205 on 1/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center, 520 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202 on 1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., 1/6/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., 1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., 1/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., 1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and 1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center, 291 N. Hubbards Lane Louisville, KY 40207 on 1/5/2017: noon - 7 p.m., 1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1/9/2017: noon - 7 p.m., 1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m., 1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., 1/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/16/2017: noon - 7 p.m., 1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m., 1/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., 1/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Carpenter's Union #175, 1245 Durrett Lane Louisville, KY 40213 on 1/5/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Charter Communications, 4701 Commerce Crossings Drive Louisville, KY 40229 on 1/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive Louisville, KY 40216 on 1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 5505 New Cut Road Louisville, KY 40214 on 1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1020 E. Burnett Ave. Louisville, KY 40217 on 1/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Parkland Baptist Church, 7206 Shepherdsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40219 on 1/8/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40205 on 1/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs, 310 Whittington Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222 on 1/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Rd. Louisville, KY 40207 on 1/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Jefferson Mall, 4801/B-302 Outer Loop Louisville, KY 40219 on 1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Shively Christian Church, 1822 Kendall Lane Louisville, KY 40216 on 1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Louisville Zoo/Metro Parks, 1100 Trevilian Way Louisville, KY 40213 on 1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Alliant Technologies, 2080 Nelson Miller Parkway Louisville, KY 40223 on 1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Purofirst, 2251 Stanley Gault Pkwy Louisville, KY 40223 on 1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Shively Baptist Church, 1599 Sadie Lane Louisville, KY 40216 on 1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Owl Creek Gym, 10607 Hobbs Station Rd. Louisville, KY 40223 on 1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road Louisville, KY 40205 on 1/14/2017: noon - 4 p.m.

Columbine Campus, 7718 Columbine Drive Louisville, KY 40258 on 1/15/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Zaxby's of Middletown, 807 Blankenbaker Pkwy. Louisville, KY 40243 on 1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Gabriel, 5505 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40291 on 1/16/2017: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library, 9725 DixieHwy Louisville, KY 40272 on 1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bank of America Merchant Services, 1231 Durrett Lane Louisville, KY 40213 on 1/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219 on 1/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Farm Credit Services, 1601 UPS Drive Louisville, KY 40223 on 1/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11501 Maple Way Louisville, KY 40229 on 1/19/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sister Bean's Coffee House, 5225 New Cut Road Louisville, KY 40214 on 1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Guiding Light Islamic Center, 6500 Six Mile Lane Louisville, KY 40217 on 1/21/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. Louisville, KY 40299 on 1/22/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd. Louisville, KY 40205 on 1/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

