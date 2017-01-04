Vigil held outside home where 3 children died in fire

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A small group gathered three years after a teenager shot a flare gun into a New Albany home and sparked a fire that killed three children who were sleeping inside.

On Wednesday, the group gathered for a vigil outside the home where the fire was started on Ealy Street, including several New Albany firefighters.



Trinity Hughes, 2, her brother Tyrese, 4, and her sister Tai'zah, 6, all died in the fire.



Five-year-old Tatyana survived.



The childrens' grandmother, Marie Hughes, said after the fire there was a huge outpouring of support, but it has dwindled.



“It's like after the court case was over, the last person went to prison that was the end of it. Then you don't, you look around, and you don't see anybody there anymore.”

Marie Hughes said even if no one shows up she will continue to hold the vigil every year.



The teenager who police said started the fire, Cody Cashion, will be in prison until at least 2046.

Three other people, Shelby Makowsky, Kylie Jenks and a girl who was a juvenile at the time were also charged in connection to the fire.

