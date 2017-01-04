Stabbing suspect shot, killed by officer following pursuit on I-64

The shooting was reported in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the 85 mile marker around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seelye. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Harrison County officer shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at officers after he led police on a pursuit on Interstate 64.



Seelye said officers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in Henry County, Kentucky, but the driver refused to stop.

Police pursued the vehicle until the suspect hit a Harrison County police cruiser and came to a stop. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and charged toward an officer who shot the suspect, Seelye said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.



No law enforcement officials were injured, according to Seelye.

Lanes on I-64 were shut down to allow police to investigate.



No additional information has been released at this time.

