Blaze Pizza donates portion of sales to fallen detective's family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pizza with served with a purpose on Wednesday night.



All three Blaze Pizza Louisville locations held a fundraiser for the family of fallen Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Jason Schweitzer.



Schweitzer was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in October of 2016.



Twenty-percent of the night’s proceeds will go to Schweitzer’s pregnant widow and young daughter.

Erin Barr, with Blaze Pizza, said, “We're full of officers tonight. Just everybody's out. We've got, you know, they're donating checks and cash and not only coming out to eat but really just you know super supportive of the family.”



Detective Schweitzer's death is not considered line of duty, which means his family will not receive federal or state benefits.

