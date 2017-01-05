TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer incident slows I-65 commute in E-town

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Crews are working an incident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 65 in Hardin County.

Kentucky State police spokesman Jeff Gregory said there was no crash, but added that the tractor trailer crossed through the cable barriers from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes near mile marker 96 just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Gregory also said the big rig is drive-able, but that a crew just needs to get it back on the southbound side. Until then, motorists are urged to be careful and patient in that area.

A quick look at our traffic map shows many issues around town as commuters make their way to work Thursday morning.

Take a look at one of the links below:

+ Web users click here

+ Mobile users, click the back arrow button above in the top left corner, then the menu button, and you'll see the Traffic link near the top of the navigation

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.