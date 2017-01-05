WATCH LIVE @ 11am: Louisville Metro Government update for citize - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 11am: Louisville Metro Government update for citizens on snow conditions

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The snow continues to fall on WAVE Country and more is in the forecast for this afternoon. At 11 a.m., the chief of Louisville Metro Public Services and the director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services will hold a news conference to update citizens on the conditions around the Metro. To watch the news conference, just click on the appropriate link:

