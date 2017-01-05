Abortion, labor measures fast-tracked by GOP; Dems have token chances to oppose

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Bills by the Republican super-majority restricting abortion and labor unions, easing requirements for carrying firearms and establishing standards for evaluating teachers are on the fast-track for passage and would take effect immediately after Gov. Matt Bevin signs them.

The General Assembly would have to extend the first part of its split, shortened 2017 Session to Saturday. But House Speaker Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown) said Wednesday that such a weekend vote is all but certain.

"We want to pass these bills and the only way to do that is to be here five days," he said.

The respective bills came out of committees so quickly that Democrats - 36 in the House and 11 in the Senate - have only the floor votes to make their objections known, either during discussion or by proposing amendments.

But the GOP's super-majorities (64 seats in the 100-member House, 27 in the 38-seat Senate) are likely to render those voices moot and mute.

The more controversial abortion bill will require some procedural tap-dancing in the Senate. The measure would ban late-term abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, unless the mother's life were at risk. Doctors would be required to document proof of such endangerment, or risk felony charges.But the Senate's committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection must vote it out first. That likely would require the Senate to convene Thursday afternoon, recess almost immediately to allow for the committee's approval, then reconvene for the full Senate vote to send the bill to the House.

The House is expected to pass bills requiring an ultrasound before a woman could obtain an abortion, and to repeal the law requiring contractors to pay a prevailing wage for taxpayer-financed public projects, including schools.

Representatives also are expected to approve right-to-work legislation, likely to be the first step to ending closed shops or unionized workplaces. As written, workers could opt out of joining unions or paying union dues. But they would be entitled to the same wages and benefits that a union would negotiate through collective bargaining.

Union leaders have decried such legislation as workplace welfare, pitting employees against one another, and rendering bargaining units impotent.

"It will lower wages," said Matt Embry, President of Louisville-based Local #3310 of the Communications Workers of America.

"It encourages decertification, throwing a union out," Kentucky AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan told WAVE 3 News in an earlier interview.

Wednesday, dozens of union members shouted down Gov. Bevin as he made his way to a committee hearing room to testify in support of the measure. Bevin maintains that Kentucky's lack of a right-to-work law eliminates the Commonwealth from consideration by one-third of the Fortune 500 companies seeking to set up shop or expand.

"Right-to-work leads to more union jobs because it creates more jobs period," Bevin told lawmakers.

The Senate also has fast-tracked a bill to require school districts to develop and implement "a personnel evaluation system based on a statewide framework for teaching." New or non-tenured teachers would be graded yearly, tenured educators every three years.

Supporters argue that such measures would give local school districts more control over quality. Critics claim that no statewide standard would allow politics and favoritism to put teachers' jobs at risk without regard to their ability or performance.

Another bill would allow persons not otherwise prohibited to concealed-carry guns without a permit. Businesses and health facilities still would be able to ban firearms on premises.

The Senate also is expected to pass a measure requiring current and retired lawmakers and judges to reveal the value and source of their pensions.

The Senate convenes at 1 p.m.; the House at 2 p.m. We'll have full coverage of the General Assembly starting on WAVE 3 News at 5.

